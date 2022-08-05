Blessing Health System leader elected to national board

Carolyn Bailey, director, Risk Management, Blessing Health System, has been elected to the American Society for Health Care Risk Management’s (ASHRM) Advisory Board for the 2023-2025 term. She will be recognized at their annual conference in September.

ASHRM is a professional membership group of the American Hospital Association (AHA) with nearly 6,000 members across the nation representing risk management, patient safety, insurance, law, finance, and other related professions. The group’s initiatives focus on developing and implementing safe and effective patient care practices, the preservation of financial resources, and the maintenance of safe working environments.

