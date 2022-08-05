Blessing Health System leader elected to national board

Carolyn Bailey, director, Risk Management, Blessing Health System, has been elected to the American Society for Health Care Risk Management’s (ASHRM) Advisory Board for the 2023-2025 term. She will be recognized at their annual conference in September.
ASHRM is a professional membership group of the American Hospital Association (AHA) with nearly 6,000 members across the nation representing risk management, patient safety, insurance, law, finance, and other related professions. The group’s initiatives focus on developing and implementing safe and effective patient care practices, the preservation of financial resources, and the maintenance of safe working environments.
At Blessing Health System since 2008, Bailey is responsible for leading the risk management department and related activities across the health system, focusing on patient and employee safety, corporate insurance, enterprise risk management, claims, complaints and grievances, business continuity, among other areas.
In addition to the newly appointed board role, Bailey serves on ASHRM’s Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) taskforce, ERM faculty on a volunteer basis, and has been a speaker at several conferences. Bailey also currently serves as the Vice President of the Illinois Society of Healthcare Risk Management (ISHRM) and is a member of the Chicagoland Healthcare Risk Management Society, Risk and Insurance Management Society (RIMS) and Quincy Safety Council. She is also a certified professional healthcare risk manager (CPHRM) and certified healthcare safety professional (CHSP).
