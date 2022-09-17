Blessing Health urologist to see patients in Macomb

David Lieber, MD, board certified urologist, Blessing Health, will see patients at McDonough District Hospital (MDH) each Wednesday, beginning October 5, between the hours of 9 am and 3 pm.
“I am excited about this opportunity to serve the residents of Macomb and the surrounding region,” said Dr. Lieber. “Having to travel to receive healthcare is always a challenge for patients. With my weekly clinics, patients with urologic needs will face one less challenge in their lives.”
Certified by the American Board of Urology, Dr. Lieber earned his medical degree from and completed a residency in urology at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine. He went on to complete a fellowship in Endourology, a subspecialty where minimally invasive techniques are used to inspect the urinary tract and perform surgery, at Washington University School of Medicine.
Dr. Lieber has extensive experience in robotic surgery. In addition to using robotic surgery in his own practice, he has taught robotic techniques to new urologists for the past 15 years. This way of doing surgery requires smaller incisions than “open” surgery, leading to less blood loss, shorter hospital stays and quicker recovery.
Patients should call Dr. Lieber’s Quincy office at (217) 214-3460, for an appointment at MDH.
“We are pleased to announce an expansion of our clinical partnership with Blessing Health,” said Brian E. Dietz, FACHE, president/chief executive officer, McDonough District Hospital. “Urology is an underserved specialty throughout our geographic service area. Those patients in McDonough County and the surrounding area are fortunate to have Dr. David Lieber, a highly qualified and experienced physician, at McDonough District Hospital for a weekly clinic.”
“Our clinical partnership with Blessing Health started three years ago with cardiology then grew to pulmonology,” Dietz continued. “Local patients comment on how convenient it is to have their appointments inside MDH, and both service lines continue to grow their respective patient base. In partnership with our MDH medical staff, we anticipate the high-quality urology services offered by Blessing Health to positively impact both organizations and serve patients’ needs.”
“Our partnership has proven to be a cost-effective way to bring specialized healthcare to the people of McDonough County and surrounding communities, that is convenient for the patient, too,” said Maureen Kahn, MSN, MHA, RN, president/chief executive officer, Blessing Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.