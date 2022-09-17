Blessing Health urologist to see patients in Macomb

David Lieber, MD, board certified urologist, Blessing Health, will see patients at McDonough District Hospital (MDH) each Wednesday, beginning October 5, between the hours of 9 am and 3 pm.

“I am excited about this opportunity to serve the residents of Macomb and the surrounding region,” said Dr. Lieber. “Having to travel to receive healthcare is always a challenge for patients. With my weekly clinics, patients with urologic needs will face one less challenge in their lives.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.