Brett McGowan, MD, obstetrician/gynecologist, has joined Blessing Health’s women’s health team. Certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. McGowan earned his medical degree from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, NY. A veteran of the United States military, Dr. McGowan completed residency at Madigan Army Medicine Center, Tacoma, WA.
“I have a passion for providing women’s healthcare,” he said. “The birth experience is a very intimate time for a family, and I feel honored to be welcomed into that setting by families who entrust me with their care.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.