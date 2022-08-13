Blessing Health welcomes new psychiatrist to region

Christopher Trammell, MD, has joined Blessing Health’s Outpatient Behavioral Health team. Certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, Dr. Trammell earned his medical degree from and completed residency at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, Carbondale, IL.
A native of southern Illinois, Dr. Trammell enjoys the rural lifestyle and serving the behavioral health needs of rural residents.
