Jordan Stroot, lead registered radiographic technologist, RT(r), Catheterization Lab, Blessing Hospital, has earned certification as a registered cardiology invasive specialist (RCIS) from Cardiovascular Credentialing International.
A RCIS assists a cardiologist with cardiac catheterization procedures. These procedures can determine if a blockage exists in the blood vessels that supply the heart muscle and can help diagnose other problems.
