Blessing heart nurse earns national certification

Jordan Hahn, BSN, RN, Cardiac Catheterization Lab, Blessing Hospital, has earned the status of Progressive Care Certified Nurse (PCCN) from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses.
Earning PCCN status is voluntary. It validates a nurse’s knowledge regarding care of acutely ill adult patients and promotes continuing excellence in progressive care nursing. Requirements for the certification include at least 1,750 hours of practice as a registered nurse in the direct care of acutely ill patients over the previous two years before taking and passing a written examination.
Hahn, a resident of Liberty, is a graduate of the Culver-Stockton College/Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. He joined the Blessing Hospital nursing staff in 2019, working for two years on the Progressive Care Unit before joining the Cardiac Catheterization Lab team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.