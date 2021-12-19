Sarah Andrew, BSN, RN, cardiothoracic and vascular surgery, Blessing Hospital, has earned the status of Cardiac Vascular Nurse-Board Certified (CV-BC) from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
Among the requirements for this national certification is a minimum of 2,000 hours of clinical practice and 30 hours of continuing education in cardiac-vascular surgery within the last three years.
A resident of Lewistown, MO, and native of Pike County, IL, Andrew earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Chamberlain College of Nursing after earning an Associate Degree in Nursing from John Wood Community College.
A five-year member of the Blessing Hospital nursing staff, Andrew worked in the Emergency Center and Cardiac Catheterization Lab before joining the cardiothoracic and vascular surgery department.
