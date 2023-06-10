Blessing Hospice nurse earns national certification

Melinda Thompson, BSN, RN, Blessing Hospice, has earned Certified Hospice & Palliative Care Nurse (CHPN) status by meeting the requirements of the Hospice and Palliative Nurses Association, including passing an examination.
While licensure as a registered nurse assures minimal competency to practice in a field, certification indicates mastery of a defined body of knowledge and demonstrates the highest level of competency for hospice nurses. There are nearly 1.6 million hospice registered nurses employed currently in the United States, of those less than 1% have obtained certification.
Melinda is a 10-year member of the Blessing Hospice staff, member of the Hospice and Palliative Nurses Association and National Hospice and Palliative Care organization, and a resident of Golden, Illinois.
Blessing Hospice provides nationally accredited, end-of-life care to the terminally ill and their loved ones, including pain and symptom control, emotional and spiritual support. Care is delivered in the west central Illinois counties of Adams, Brown, Hancock, Pike and portions of Henderson in a patient’s home, the home of a loved one, or in a long-term care facility that contracts with Blessing Hospice
