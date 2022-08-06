Blessing Hospital employee retires after 50 years of service

Sharon Brinkman, snack shop clerk, Food & Nutrition department, Blessing Hospital, retired August 1 after 50 years of service.
Brinkman joined the Food & Nutrition department of the former St. Mary Hospital in Quincy in 1972, as a sophomore at Quincy Notre Dame High School. She worked in the St. Mary kitchen for next 21 years, coming to Blessing in 1993 for the final 29 years of her career.
Brinkman held a number of jobs in the Food & Nutrition department over the 50 years including food preparation, cook, patient tray delivery, diet office staff and the position from which she retired, clerk of the Snack Shop in the Blessing Health Center 927 Broadway.
When asked for the secret to her long career in food and nutrition, Brinkman said, “I just enjoyed my job. I never consider transferring because I liked it so well. I am a people-person. I liked greeting the customers and patients.”
