Blessing Hospital heart caregiver earns advanced certification

Taylor Ramey, ultrasonographer, Noninvasive Cardiology, Blessing Hospital, has earned the status of Registered Cardiac Sonographer from Cardiovascular Credentialing International. He met requirements including completing 650 examinations and passing a test to earn his registered status.
Cardiac sonographers, also known as echocardiographers, specialize in imaging a patient's heart. They use ultrasound equipment to examine the heart's chambers, valves, and vessels to help detect and lead to the diagnosis and treatment of abnormalities.
