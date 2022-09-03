Blessing Hospital surgical nurse earns national recertification

Ann St. Clair, RN, BSN, CAPA, One Day Surgery, Blessing Hospital, has met the requirements of American Board of Perianesthsia Nursing and earned recertification as a Certified Ambulatory Perianesthsia Nurse (CAPA). St. Clair has been CAPA-certified continuously since 2013.
The CAPA nurse has received extra training and completed the examination to be certified in the care of patients both before and after the administration of anesthesia, sedation, or analgesia. Certification is a voluntary process that provides patients and their families with confirmation that the nurse caring for them has demonstrated experience, knowledge and skills in the complex specialty of ambulatory perianesthesia nursing.
