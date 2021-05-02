Blessing instructor earns advanced certification

Blessing Hospital in Quincy has announced that Crystal Neff, MHA, R.T., (R) (CT) (MR) (ARRT), a clinical instructor with Blessing School of Radiologic Technology, has earned advanced certification in Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MR).
Neff completed 16 hours of MR education, performed over 125 MR exams and passed a 220 question examination to earn this certification.
Neff earned her Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA) degree from William Woods University and a Bachelor of Arts in Healthcare Management from Ottawa University. She is a Registered Radiologic Technologist who is also certified in Radiography and Computed Tomography.
After graduating from the hospital’s radiology school 19 years ago, Neff joined the Blessing Hospital Radiology department.
She is a member of the American and Illinois State Societies of Radiologic Technologists.