Laboratory Technician Paula Hannant, MLT (ASCP), recently retired from the laboratory at Blessing Hospital after 45 years of service.
Hannant spent 40 years working for the Microbiology Department.
Hannant graduated from Brown County High School in Mount Sterling, Ill. After earning an Associate Degree with the Blessing School of Medical Laboratory Technology through Quincy College in 1976, she joined the Blessing Hospital Laboratory staff.
Hannant was part of the team that developed the Promoting and Recognizing Individual Development and Excellence (PRIDE) program at Blessing Hospital.