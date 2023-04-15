Blessing leader earns advanced certification

Reggie Suhling, manager, Cardiac Catheterization and Electrophysiology Labs, Blessing Hospital, has earned national certification as a Registered Cardiac Electrophysiology Specialist (RCES) from Cardiovascular Credentialing International. With the certification, Suhling is qualified to perform diagnostic and therapeutic studies of the heart and assist doctors in the electrophysiology lab by performing preprocedural, intraprocedural, and postprocedural activities. Cardiac electrophysiology is a subspecialty of cardiology that focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of conditions affecting the heart’s electrical system.
Requirements for the certification include a minimum of two years in electrophysiology performing a minimum of 500 procedures and passing the national registry examination.
A native of Griggsville, Illinois, and Blessing Hospital staff member since 2008, Suhling also holds the following certifications: Registered Radiologic Technologist, Cardiac Interventional Radiographer, Registered Cardiovascular Invasive Specialist, and Registered Cardiovascular Specialist Assistant. He is an associate of the American College of Cardiology, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Healthcare Management from Ottawa University and is a graduate of the Blessing School of Radiologic Technology.
Suhling is a member of the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists, American Society of Radiologic Technologists, Cardiovascular Credentialing International, American College of Cardiology, Alliance of Cardiovascular Professionals, and the International Council for Certification of Cardiovascular Specialists and Assistants.
