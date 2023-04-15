Blessing leader earns advanced certification

Reggie Suhling, manager, Cardiac Catheterization and Electrophysiology Labs, Blessing Hospital, has earned national certification as a Registered Cardiac Electrophysiology Specialist (RCES) from Cardiovascular Credentialing International. With the certification, Suhling is qualified to perform diagnostic and therapeutic studies of the heart and assist doctors in the electrophysiology lab by performing preprocedural, intraprocedural, and postprocedural activities. Cardiac electrophysiology is a subspecialty of cardiology that focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of conditions affecting the heart’s electrical system. 

Requirements for the certification include a minimum of two years in electrophysiology performing a minimum of 500 procedures and passing the national registry examination.

