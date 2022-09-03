Blessing leader earns national certification

Kurt Ebers, administrative director, Business Development, Blessing Corporate Services, has earned the status of Fellow in the American College of Medical Practice Executives (FACMPE). ACMPE is the certification entity of the Medical Group Management Association.
Earning Fellowship demonstrates mastery and thought leadership in the profession of medical practice management. Ebers first earned Certified Medical Practice Executive status by passing rigorous examinations that assess understanding of the broad scope of medical practice management. He also successfully completed a minimum of 50 continuing education credit hours. In addition, Fellows must have dedicated hours towards volunteering in their communities and healthcare.
