Blessing maintenance employee retires after 50 years of service

Ken Morris, project/construction specialist, Blessing Hospital, retires August 31, after 50 years of service.
Morris joined Blessing Hospital’s Food & Nutrition department after graduating from Catholic Boys High School (now Quincy Notre Dame). He spent five years in Food & Nutrition before joining the hospital Maintenance department where he spent the remainder of his career.
Certified in heating and air conditioning, Morris is also known for his extensive knowledge of the lay-outs and locations of the sophisticated system of pipes that transport a variety of materials to support the complex operation of Blessing Hospital’s 11th Street campus.
In addition to serving with exceptional coworkers throughout his career, Morris says he remained engaged in his job for so long because he learned something new every day.
“You don’t want to ever stop learning,” he said. “That’s when people start to lose focus. As long as you keep learning and keep an open mind about learning, you’ll always keep growing, and I’ve tried to do that.”
Morris says he appreciates everyone who mentored him and has tried to return the favor by teaching his coworkers throughout the years.
In addition to his job duties, Morris served as Vice President of the Blessing Ten Year Plus Club that organized employee and community events for many years, was Chairman of the original Blessing Hospital Fitness Team that spearheaded the first employee fitness center on the 11th Street campus and served on the Parent Advisory Committee when his children attended Blessing Hospital’s childcare center.
Morris’s final piece of advice for a long and satisfying career is for people to take pride in their work.
“How you do the job that you do is your signature. Do it well,” he concluded.
