Blessing maintenance employee retires after 50 years of service

Ken Morris, project/construction specialist, Blessing Hospital, retires August 31, after 50 years of service.

Morris joined Blessing Hospital’s Food & Nutrition department after graduating from Catholic Boys High School (now Quincy Notre Dame). He spent five years in Food & Nutrition before joining the hospital Maintenance department where he spent the remainder of his career.

