Scott Uhlott, BSN, RN, Emergency Center, Blessing Hospital, recently earned Certified Emergency Nurse (CEN) status from the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing.
Certification requires passing a written examination and completing 100 contact hours of continuing education every four years to maintain certification. Certification is voluntary and validates Uhlott’s expertise in assessment, triage, stabilization and management of emergency room patients. He is also a certified Trauma Nurse Specialist (TNS).
