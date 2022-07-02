Blessing nurse educator retires

Helen Zimmerman, BSN, RN, NPD-BC, Nursing Professional Development, Blessing Hospital, retires on July 1 after 29 years of service.
Her non-nursing career with Blessing began in the 1970s when she was hired in the Blessing Child Care Center. Zimmerman worked there for two years, returning to the Child Care Center in 1993 when she and her family came back to Quincy after her husband’s service in the Air Force. She began her nursing studies at that time, too.
Through Blessing’s Educational Assistance Program, Zimmerman completed her licensed practical nurse education and earned an Associate Degree in Nursing from John Wood Community College. Later, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences. Zimmerman also holds national certification in Nursing Professional Development.
Her nursing career began in Blessing Hospital’s Critical Care Area. Zimmerman then transferred to Surgery, where she served on the team that created Blessing’s open-heart surgery program – an accomplishment in which she takes great pride. Zimmerman spent the last 16 years of her nursing and Blessing career in Educational
Services, now known as Nursing Professional Development, teaching nurses and other clinical staff.
She was also involved with the Blessing Hospital Training Center teaching American Heart Association basic and advanced life support courses to Blessing staff and other community health care providers. In addition, Zimmerman was a Teaching Center faculty member who trained new instructors to teach the basic and advanced life support courses.
She is grateful for her career at Blessing.
“Since the 1970s, I have seen Blessing grow and change. It’s been a wonderful place to work,” Zimmerman said. “As much as Blessing cares about its patients, it cares about its employees. It’s only getting better as staff become more involved in decision-making and making a difference.”
“I’ve developed many friendships. Blessing is like family. That has not changed since the 1970s,” she concluded.
