Blessing nurse publishes research

Blessing Hospital nurse Jenna Koster, MSN, RN, Cardiac Rehabilitation, recently authored a research paper which was published in the June 2021 issue of The Nursing Voice.
Koster's project, “Identifying Self-Care Practices in Heart Failure Patients,” set out to determine the percent of heart failure patients who practice healthy heart self-care behaviors such as limiting fluids, eating a low-sodium diet, taking prescribed medications, and exercising regularly. Her goal was to gain insight into why heart failure patients following best practices have a high readmission rate.
The Nursing Voice is an online platform of the American Nurses Association of Illinois.