Holly Woodruff, MSN, RN, maternal-child educator, Blessing Hospital, has conducted research which was recently published in The Nursing Voice, the newsletter of the American Nurses Association – Illinois.
Woodruff conducted research entitled “Impact of Crystal Healing on Maternal Grief Following Perinatal or Newborn Loss” as work toward of earning her Master of Science in Nursing degree.
Crystal healing is an alternative therapy based on the theory that gemstones or crystals contain energy vibrations. With the cooperation of the Quincy based SHARE support group, Woodruff supplied women in the group with crystals to carry for a month, had the women complete a survey before and after receiving the crystals and compared the results. Woodruff found each woman reported feeling more supported and closely connected to the other women after carrying the crystal for one month.