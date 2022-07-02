Blessing nurse retires after 45 years of patient care

Diana Dietrich, RN, Radiology Services, Blessing Hospital, will retire July 5 after 45 years of service.
Dietrich worked the majority of her career, 26 years, in the Intensive Care Unit where she was a nationally certified Critical Care Registered Nurse (CCRN). She began her career on a medical-surgical floor and spent the final seven years in Radiology Services.
Raised in Payson, Dietrich graduated from the Quincy School of Practical Nursing and Southeastern Community College in Keokuk, Iowa.
“I always wanted to be a nurse,” she said. “I got a taste of the job through the high school vocational-technical program. That was important. I am glad I pursued the career and became a registered nurse.
“I will miss caring for my patients and I will miss my coworkers,” Dietrich said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.