An article written by two Blessing Hospital nurses has been published and featured in Nursing Management, an online medical publication.
Eydie Tipton, MSN, RN, CCRN-K, CNML, nurse researcher, Nursing Administration, and Kellea Hendrian, RN, BSN, CCM, nursing outcome coordinator, Nursing Administration, co-wrote “Decreasing Hospital Falls with Injury Utilizing Shared Governance and Multidisciplinary Empowerment” which highlights and describes the processes and practices by which Blessing Hospital has realized a 36 percent reduction in patient falls.
Hendrian has been with the Blessing nursing staff for 11 years, serving on the hospital’s oncology unit and as an outpatient care coordinator before joining Nursing Administration.
Tipton is a 10-year member of the nursing staff, serving as a House Supervisor and Associate Nurse Manager of the Cardiovascular Unit among other various positions before also joining Nursing Administration.