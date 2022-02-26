Blessing-Rieman College December grads ace NCLEX

The December 2021 nursing graduates of the Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing & Health Sciences, Quincy, posted a perfect pass rate on the National Council of Licensure Examination (NCLEX). One hundred percent of Blessing’s graduates passed the exam on their first attempt. The latest available national first-time pass rate average for the complex and in-depth examination is 86.5 percent. Passage of the examination is required to become a licensed registered nurse.
“The graduates from Blessing-Rieman are among the best in the nation as evidenced by their stellar performance on their national licensure examination,” said Brenda Beshears, PhD, RN, president, chief executive officer and professor, Blessing-Rieman. “In addition, they have qualities that are not measured by a test such as compassion, critical thinking, and resilience. The College community is incredibly proud of all graduates.”
Blessing-Rieman offers test preparation review sessions at the College for the students prior to taking the exam. The College has also developed a curriculum focused on a strong base of nursing knowledge as well as test taking skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.