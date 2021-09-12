A program of Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Services recently received national accreditation.
The College earned a seven-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Health Informatics and Information Management Education (CAHIIM) for its Associate of Science in Health Information Management (HIM) program.
According to a release from the College, the HIM program met or exceeded CAHIIM's standards for accreditation. With this accreditation, graduates of the program will now be eligible to take exams to become Registered Health Information Technologists (RHIT).
Kim Pitcher, RHIA and Program Director, explained that an RHIT certification grants graduates a wide variety of responsibilities..
“RHIT-certified professionals serve in a variety of roles within healthcare," said Pitcher. "Whether it is assisting patients to access their own personal health records or assigning the proper diagnosis codes, which impacts everything from research to registries to revenue, being a well-educated HIM professional puts a person in position to make a difference in any healthcare organization.”