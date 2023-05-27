Marianne Schmitt, MS, RN, assistant professor, Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences, retired from teaching at the end of the 2022-23 academic year after 18 years of educating future nurses.
“I am blessed to have worked with so many amazing students, colleagues, and healthcare team members,” she said. “Being a nurse educator has allowed me to continue my clinical practice and also walk alongside those who are just entering the profession. What a wonderful journey it has been.”
Marianne earned her Master of Science degree from the University of Illinois Peoria and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from the University of Illinois Chicago. During the course of her career, she also worked at Blessing Hospital where she was director of the critical care areas and assisted with the implementation of the pet therapy program. Marianne also worked at Humana Hospital Audubon, Louisville, Kentucky; Memorial Medical Center and St. John’s School of Nursing in Springfield, Illinois; and the Quincy Public School district.
She is a member of the Pi Pi Chapter of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing, American Nurses Association and is board president of the YWCA Quincy. Marianne will continue as a volunteer with the Blessing Hospital pet therapy program in her retirement.
She and her husband, John, are the parents of Graceann, Andy, Michael, and Jonathan; and are grandparents to six girls.
