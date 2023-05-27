Nurse educator retires

Marianne Schmitt, MS, RN, assistant professor, Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences, retired from teaching at the end of the 2022-23 academic year after 18 years of educating future nurses.

“I am blessed to have worked with so many amazing students, colleagues, and healthcare team members,” she said. “Being a nurse educator has allowed me to continue my clinical practice and also walk alongside those who are just entering the profession. What a wonderful journey it has been.”

