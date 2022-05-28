Blessing senior secretary retires

Mary McGrath, senior secretary, administration, Blessing Corporate Services, retired on May 13 after 28 years of service.
Mary worked for Blessing part-time for two years in the late 1970s as a secretary in the Utilization Review and Physical Therapy departments. After raising her family she returned to Blessing in 1994, working part-time as a secretary in the Physical Therapy and Nursing Administration departments before accepting the full-time administrative secretarial position from which she is retiring.
Mary is a graduate of Quincy University and Quincy Notre Dame High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.