Blessing welcomes Human Resources Chief

Michelle Zech has joined Blessing Health System as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). She began her duties on April 1, 2022.
Zech has 25 years of experience in healthcare management, the last 12 years in Human Resources. She comes to Blessing from the position of Vice President/Human Resources Business Partner for AdventHealth Mid-America Region, based in Kansas City, KS. The region consists of four hospitals, numerous outpatient facilities, and physician practices across Kansas and Wisconsin. Her accomplishments in that position included creating and leading workforce initiatives that built relationships and created pipelines with schools, colleges and universities and the greater Kansas City business community. She was also instrumental in building and instituting workforce retention and engagement strategies.
Zech was active with the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce Workforce Steering Committee, Shawnee Mission Education Foundation Executive Committee and participated in initiatives to change legislation related to attracting and retaining healthcare positions.
She also held human resource leadership positions at Lee Health System, Fort Myers, FL, and NCH Healthcare, Naples, FL. Earlier in her career, Zech served as Director of Wound Healing Centers for National Healing Corporation, and as Director of Operations at Bonita Community Health Center, Bonita Springs, FL.
She holds a Master in Business Administration degree from Columbia Southern University.
At Blessing, in addition to holding senior leadership responsibility for the Human Resources and Organizational Development departments, Zech will oversee the Lauretta M. Eno Early Learning Center and Volunteer Services department, including the Chaplaincy program.
She and her husband, Brian, have three grown sons and a grandson.
