This week at the Quincy Public Library, the staff recommend the first book in a classy new romantic series by best-selling author Janna MacGregor. Even though she hadn’t seen her husband for more than a year, Katherine Vareck had hopes that he would come back to her eventually. But with the notification of his unexpected death, that is no longer possible. As Katherine waits patiently in the family solicitor’s office, she finds herself in the company of two women, one very pregnant, who also claim to be Meriwether’s wives. When his brother, the Duke of Randford also appears and acts as though it is an effort for him to be there and address his brother’s wife, Katherine takes matters into her own hands and departs with the other two wives. Now all three women are living with Katherine in the hopes of keeping Meri’s bigamous ways a secret, counting on the duke to sort things out so they can get on with their lives. Christian would rather avoid all of the problems Meri left behind, but Katherine is a force with which to be reckoned in addition to being intelligent and lovely. Reluctantly he takes on the task of reinstating their dowries and determining who, exactly, is the real Lady Vareck all while fighting his growing attraction to his late brother’s wife. Meanwhile, Katherine needs to focus on her increasingly popular linen store, help the two other wives plan their futures, get ready for a baby, and guard her own secrets – secrets that could ruin the very precarious life she has built. A Duke in Time is the first book in MacGregor’s The Widow Rules series. The second book in the series, Rules for Engaging the Earl, just came out and is available at the Quincy Public Library.
Home Skills
Not that long ago, children were taught basic home skills such as sewing on a button, changing a flat tire, basic kitchen skills, how to do laundry, etc. So many of those skills that we once took for granted are no longer being taught either by family or in schools. If you would like to learn how to hem a skirt, plant a garden, chop an onion, paint a room, declutter your home, or any one of a hundred other skills, we suggest you check out Good Housekeeping’s Home Skills. Containing over 850 valuable tips to master your everyday challenges, you’ll be ready to show off your newfound skills in no time.
Bees and Their Keepers
Bees are one of the most valuable insects in our world. Not only do they produce honey, wax, and other byproducts, they do the more important job of pollinating necessary crops and are integral to our eco-system. In addition to the seasonal dangers that exist in the natural world, bees are very susceptible to many of the chemicals used in popular herbicides and other pollutants. Lotte Möller became interested in beekeeping when she interviewed beekeeper John Larsson and was fascinated by both the bees and the process of creating a thriving habitat for them. In her book, Bees and Their Keepers, Möller shares stories of bees and her own experiences throughout the various seasons, including a brief history of beekeeping, people’s fears of bees, honey production, and what people can do to keep these very important insects from dying out.
