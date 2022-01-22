This week at the Quincy Public Library the top book is A Stitch in Time by popular author Kelley Armstrong. Bronwyn Dale looked forward each summer to visiting her aunt and uncle at Thorne Manor. She loved the huge mansion and the mysterious moors, but she especially loved playing with William Thorne. She never thought it was odd that William lived two centuries ago and she could only visit William through a portal in her bedroom. Bronwyn enjoyed exploring the manor and stables with William. When she was 15 years old, Bronwyn was abruptly awakened by a vicious ghost. She ran outside, startling her beloved uncle on a balcony above and he fell to his death. That was the last time she stepped foot in Thorne Manor until she returned 23 years later when her aunt left it to her in her will. Now an adult, Bronwyn simply wants to fix up the manor and sell it. But when she walks into her old bedroom and through the portal, she sees William all grown up and handsome as ever. Can they pick up where they left off, or will the ghosts that inhabit the manor and moors keep them apart? Kelley Armstrong’s latest is a slightly spooky and charming gothic romance.
Ms. Adventure
From her very first earth science class in geology, volcanologist Jess Phoenix knew she had found her place. Her passion has taken her to the most magnificent mountain ranges, inside the vents of active volcanoes, camping under the stars in Death Valley, and hanging off the side of an active volcano in Ecuador to satisfy the unrealistic expectations of a Discovery Channel production crew. She chronicles her life as both an explorer and a woman in a male-dominated field in her new book Ms. Adventure.
Rock Concert
Music concerts are an experience not to be forgotten. Whether it’s rock, metal, country, blues, jazz, or hip hop, the music is only one part of the experience. Standing in a crowd of like-minded fans, singing along to your favorite songs, and letting the music of a live performance wash over you is something not to be missed. In the book Rock Concert, author Marc Myers shares the history of live music as he starts with the early performances by such greats as Chuck Berry and Elvis Presley in the 1950s and moves into the counter-culture music of the 1960s, the “long-haired freaky people” in the 70s, pop sensations of the 80s and 90s, and the changes to the live experience that the 2000s brought. Myers interviewed hundreds of performers, musicians, songwriters, photographers, DJs, promoters, publicists, producers, and roadies to chat about specific music festivals and concerts and to understand just how the concept of a live concert transformed the music industry throughout the decades.
