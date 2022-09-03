This week at the Quincy Public Library we recommend A Treacherous Trade, the latest novel by Kerrigan Byrne. After the tragic but necessary death of the only man she ever loved, Fiona has hidden away in her home trusting her partner to handle their business while she tries to come to terms with her grief. It’s only when she makes the decision to unburden her conscience to Inspector Croft that she finally feels some small relief. But once she arrives at his home, Croft assumes she was summoned there by his sister, Amelia, to help her investigate the unexpected deaths of two more prostitutes. Initially thinking these were more victims of Jack the Ripper, Fiona quickly deduces that they succumbed to a different kind of murderer but feels the need to investigate their deaths despite her obsession with Jack. Instead of baring her soul, Fiona finds herself masquerading as a courtesan in the brothel where the two women worked. As she becomes acquainted with these women who are actually living the life she once considered and immerses herself deeper into her role, Fiona must rely on her own instincts as well as help from some of the most dangerous men in London to solve these murders. As she discovers more about the two women and herself, Fiona finds herself in danger from unexpected places. A Treacherous Trade is the second book in the darkly gothic Fiona Mahoney series.

