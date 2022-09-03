This week at the Quincy Public Library we recommend A Treacherous Trade, the latest novel by Kerrigan Byrne. After the tragic but necessary death of the only man she ever loved, Fiona has hidden away in her home trusting her partner to handle their business while she tries to come to terms with her grief. It’s only when she makes the decision to unburden her conscience to Inspector Croft that she finally feels some small relief. But once she arrives at his home, Croft assumes she was summoned there by his sister, Amelia, to help her investigate the unexpected deaths of two more prostitutes. Initially thinking these were more victims of Jack the Ripper, Fiona quickly deduces that they succumbed to a different kind of murderer but feels the need to investigate their deaths despite her obsession with Jack. Instead of baring her soul, Fiona finds herself masquerading as a courtesan in the brothel where the two women worked. As she becomes acquainted with these women who are actually living the life she once considered and immerses herself deeper into her role, Fiona must rely on her own instincts as well as help from some of the most dangerous men in London to solve these murders. As she discovers more about the two women and herself, Fiona finds herself in danger from unexpected places. A Treacherous Trade is the second book in the darkly gothic Fiona Mahoney series.
A magic trick, whether it’s a small, close-up sleight of hand or a huge illusion taking up an entire stage, begins with a story. The magician tells you that they are going to do this seemingly impossible task; you are either skeptical or hopeful that they will succeed even if you don’t see how it’s possible. Then they pull the rabbit out of the hat! Did they really do that or did the power of suggestion overwhelm your brain? Actually, it is a little bit of both. Magicians and illusionists use sleight of hand, misdirection, physics, and neuroscience to pull off these incredible tricks. The average human brain processes information at an amazing speed, but when it is presented with the unbelievable it slows down just a bit to sort out the unusual information. Magic uses that minute slow down to tweak your brain into thinking it just saw the impossible. Dr. Jordi Cami and Dr. Luis M. Martinez explains how magic messes with your thought process in the thoroughly fascinating new book The Illusionist Brain.
Chasing Lakes: Love, Science and the Secrets of the Arctic
As a child, Katey Walter Anthony was drawn to the water as a way to escape civilization and find peace. As an adult, Walter Anthony became a professor of aquatic ecology and permafrost science to understand, educate, and help maintain the lakes, rivers, ponds, and oceans that make up so much of our world. Her studies have provided new information on climate change, glaciers, lost animal habitats, and how the human races affect and are affected by these changes to the natural world. Her book Chasing Lakes: Love, Science and the Secrets of the Arctic is part environmental study and part memoir that delivers a message of caution and hope for the future.
