The staff’s favorite book this week at the Quincy Public Library is Bombshell by Sarah MacLean. Lady Sesily Talbot is the last unmarried Talbot daughter, and the one who causes the most scandals. Known as the Soiled S’s, all of the Talbot daughters have made exceptional matches, but Sesily has no desire to curb her fun just to make society happy. Especially since getting married would greatly impede her secret life as one of four women who try to tip the scales of justice in favor of the abused and outcast women who are ignored by the legitimate justice system. Led by the Duchess of Trevescan, Sesily and her three friends do whatever they can to rescue the ill-treated women and punish the men who think they can do whatever they want simply because they have a title and money. When Sesily’s girlhood crush, Caleb, returns from America for a brief visit, she does everything she can to avoid him but that is nearly impossible when he is her sister’s business partner. Caleb tries to deny his reaction to Sesily knowing that a relationship with her is impossible, but every time she is near him, he can’t help but act on his emotions. When Sesily picks the wrong aristocrat to bring to justice, it jeopardizes not only the fate of the Hell’s Belles, but also Caleb’s hidden secret and possibly his life. First introduced in her Scandals and Scoundrels series, Sarah MacLean finally shares Sesily’s and Caleb’s story in this first book in a new series.
Chasing the Thrill
Forrest Fenn was one of the Southwest’s top art dealers, and had celebrities such as Robert Redford and Gerald Ford lining up to take his advice about their art purchases. When he was only 58 years old, Fenn was diagnosed with cancer and given only a 20% chance of surviving. To immortalize himself, Fenn came up with the idea of filling a chest with valuables and writing a poem to not only lead the treasure hunter to the chest, but also Fenn’s skeletal remains. However, the doctors were wrong and Fenn lived for another 32 years, but his idea of the treasure hunt was never far from his mind, so he sold his art gallery and began collecting items for his chest. When he was done, the chest, a valuable artifact itself, was filled with gold coins, gold nuggets, jewelry encrusted with precious gems, valuable figurines, and a couple of objects that had sentimental value to Fenn. When he was 80 years old, Fenn took the chest to a location known only to him and left it there. Then he published a thousand copies of his memoirs that included subtle hints to go along with the nine clues in his poem. As word grew of the treasure, more and more people went looking for it, some with tragic results. The story of this treasure hunt, its ultimate discovery, and the man that conceived it is detailed in the book Chasing the Thrill authored by one of the treasure seekers Daniel Barbarisi.
Jungalow: Decorate Wild
If you love bold colors and expressive interior design, then you have to read Justina Blakeney’s latest book, Jungalow: Decorate Wild. Using her signature elements of unique cultural pieces, quirky furniture, patterned textiles, and bright colors, Blakeney shows readers how to incorporate your own funky style into a functional and fun space. Whether you prefer calming blues, exotic yellows, vibrant purples, or dynamic reds, her thoughts on decorating every space in your house from bathrooms to bedrooms will inspire your own creative ideas.