This week at the Quincy Public Library we are highlighting books that follow our NEA Big Read theme of celebrating the differently abled. Our first book is a wonderful memoir by the charming and seriously hot Nyle DiMarco. He first came to our attention as a participant in the 2014 America’s Next Top Model and then Dancing with the Stars. As the first Deaf contestant on both series, DiMarco was able to bring attention to his world and the millions of other people with hearing disabilities. Along with his twin brother, DiMarco was born to a multi-generational Deaf family. To be born Deaf may have been perceived as a disadvantage to other people but was perfectly normal and even celebrated for him and his family. Surrounded by Deaf role models and hearing stories about Deaf history and culture from his family and teachers made DiMarco the strong advocate and confident person he is today. In his book Deaf Utopia, DiMarco not only shares stories from his life, but also his love of the grace of ASL and insight into the way the hearing world perceives Deaf people.
Demystifying Disability: What to Know, What to Say, and How to be an Ally
People with disabilities are the world’s largest minority, but so many people don’t know how to act around people in wheelchairs, the blind, the deaf, and anyone who is differently abled. Even if you have the best intentions and only want to help, there is always the chance that you are not helping and possibly hindering by your words and actions. In her book, disability rights activist Emily Ladau explains how to be an ally to the disabled community by recognizing both overt and hidden discrimination, being mindful of your own actions and words, and ensuring accessibility regardless of the situation. Demystifying Disability: What to Know, What to Say, and How to be an Ally is a straightforward guide to helping make your world a more inclusive place for everyone in any circumstance.
Another compelling book that looks at just how far the world has come in terms of accessibility and inclusivity is Rolling Warrior by Judith Heumann. Written for middle-schoolers and young adults, Heumann’s book shares what life was like for her when she was stricken with polio as a baby and became paralyzed from the waist down. By the time she was ready for school, Heumann was used to her wheeled lifestyle and thought nothing about it until she was denied the ability to attend public school because she was deemed a “fire hazard.” Thanks to her parents’ persistence, she was eventually accepted into a class for the differently abled, which was not ideal but better than nothing. Heumann quickly learned that she needed to be her own advocate and fight for her right to be equally accepted regardless of her abilities. As an adult, Heumann continued her fight for acceptance and equality whether it was lobbying her legislature to sponsor disability rights bills or organizing sit-ins and protests to shine a light on the issue. Her tenacity and courage to stand up for what she believes in is the reason we have disability rights legislation in every state and 504 plans in schools. Written in an easy-to-understand format for readers of all ages, Heumann’s story is an important one.
