This week at the Quincy Public Library we are highlighting books that follow our NEA Big Read theme of celebrating the differently abled. Our first book is a wonderful memoir by the charming and seriously hot Nyle DiMarco. He first came to our attention as a participant in the 2014 America’s Next Top Model and then Dancing with the Stars. As the first Deaf contestant on both series, DiMarco was able to bring attention to his world and the millions of other people with hearing disabilities. Along with his twin brother, DiMarco was born to a multi-generational Deaf family. To be born Deaf may have been perceived as a disadvantage to other people but was perfectly normal and even celebrated for him and his family. Surrounded by Deaf role models and hearing stories about Deaf history and culture from his family and teachers made DiMarco the strong advocate and confident person he is today. In his book Deaf Utopia, DiMarco not only shares stories from his life, but also his love of the grace of ASL and insight into the way the hearing world perceives Deaf people.

Demystifying Disability: What to Know, What to Say, and How to be an Ally

