The staff’s favorite book this week at the Quincy Public Library is Deep State, the debut novel by Chris Hauty. No sooner than she was honorably discharged from the Army, Hayley Chill finds herself working as a lowly intern for the President’s Chief of Staff at the White House. Hayley quickly distinguishes herself as a hard worker with an eye for detail and an eidetic memory who has no use for political maneuvering; she simply wants to serve her President and her country. However, her dedication to her country is put to the test when she is tasked with taking an early morning briefing to Peter Hall’s residence only to find him dead of an apparent heart attack in the kitchen. A barely noticeable boot print leads Hayley to believe the Chief of Staff did not die of natural causes. But who is going to believe a lowly intern when even the FBI is convinced it was a natural death? As minute clues add to Hayley’s suspicions and she is forced to pursue them without any sort of official backup, the elite team who killed the Chief move forward with their seemingly unstoppable plans – plans that will end with the assassination of the President. Hauty’s tense political thriller is filled with so many fascinating details you wonder how much of it is fact and how much is fiction.
The Secret World of Weather
Have you ever made picnic plans on a perfectly sunny day only to have it storm an hour later despite the meteorologist optimistic claims of a beautiful day? Sometimes weather experts rely too much on scientific data from their computers and not enough on the way nature gives us clues about the weather. Tristan Gooley is an expert outdoorsman who relies on animals, birds, cloud formations, wind, trees, and plants to tell him what the weather is going to be on any given day. In his book, The Secret World of Weather, Gooley explains how to be more observant and use nature’s clues to know what to expect when you step outside.
Trees in Trouble
As little as 75 years ago, the forests in Western America were lush and full, even with the booming lumber industry. Now thanks to disease, climate change, and the constant threat of wildfires, our forests are not only being destroyed but are unable to regenerate as quickly as they had in the past. Natural history expert Daniel Mathews theorizes that America is beyond being able to bring the forests back to what they once were. Instead, scientists must figure out a way to revolutionize the current practices to not only help slow forest decline and the subsequent impact on other forms of life, but also address our desire for homes, natural travel destinations, and energy. Mathews’ book Trees in Trouble introduces readers to the men and women who are doing their best to understand and resolve the problems in our forests so that they are still there for future generations.