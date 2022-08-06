The top book this week at the Quincy Public Library is Dog Friendly by Victoria Schade. No one thinks that a veterinarian has a high stress job, but Dr. Morgan Pearce knows differently. From the sweet animals she just can’t save to their willfully ignorant owners, Morgan feels the daily anxiety and stress slowly edging out her passion for her career and realizes she needs to do something before it’s too late. When a favorite client asks her to dog-sit their diabetic senior Schnauzer at their Nantucket beach house for the summer, Morgan recognizes this is her chance to slow down, unwind, and relieve some of the tension. Taking care of Bernadette in such a luxurious location is a wonderful break, but Morgan understands that isn’t going to completely fix things. On her first day in Nantucket, Morgan meets Nathan, a gorgeous beverage vendor who offers to show her the island and teach her how to surf. In a matter of days, Nathan turns into her summer fling and Morgan finds herself meeting new people, volunteering to help with a pet shelter fund-raiser, and fostering a dog that needs her as much as she needs him. As her vacation draws to a close, Morgan finally feels like she can cope with going back to the real world, but what will she do if that world doesn’t include Nathan? Dog Friendly is a charming summer romance guaranteed to warm your heart.
Book of the Week is 'Dog Friendly'
- By the Staff of the Quincy Public Library
