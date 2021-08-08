by the Staff of the Quincy Public Library
This week at the Quincy Public Library the top book is the debut novel by former flight attendant T. J. Newman. Having been an airline pilot for more than 25 years, Captain Bill Hoffman thought he was prepared for any mid-air emergency. He was wrong. When he received the email from his wife mid-flight showing her in a suicide vest holding their baby girl with their ten-year-old son next to her while a man held a gun on them, he couldn’t breathe let alone think. When the gunman video-called him to tell him he had to choose whether his family would die or crash Flight 416 into an as yet unknown target, Bill knew neither was an option and said as much to the gunman. With his every communication being transmitted to the terrorist, Bill had to think fast and think smart. Trusting his instincts and his years of experience, he does the only thing he can; trust his crew and hope that the people on the ground understand he is doing what he thinks is right. With plenty of insider realism and enough adrenaline to keep you awake for days, Falling is a novel not to be missed.
My Remarkable Journey
The year was 1953, and while the color barriers were slowly being breached, it was a very big hill to climb especially for black women. Growing up in the South, Katherine Johnson had encountered those obstacles her entire life, but she knew there was work to be done and she was needed. Having been hired as mathematician for National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (later becoming NASA), Johnson’s astonishing grasp of analytical geometry provided her access to the men-only flight research team. In 1961, she calculated the trajectory for Alan Shepherd’s space flight. By the time John Glenn was getting ready to orbit the Earth a year later, NASA was just beginning to use computers to calculate the numbers. Glenn refused to believe the numbers until Johnson verified them. Her polite assertiveness and amazing mind were the hallmarks of her nearly 30 years at NASA. The remarkable achievements of this unique woman helped to not only break the color barriers, but encouraged generations of students to enter the fields of science, math, engineering, and technology. Johnson, along with daughters Joylette Hylick and Katherine Moore, shares stories from her inspirational life in the memoir My Remarkable Journey.
Sleeping Bags to S’Mores
If you have decided to try something new this year and that something new is camping, we suggest you check out Sleeping Bags to S’Mores by Healther Balogh Rochfort and William Rochfort. These two outdoor enthusiasts break down camping basics into three categories – day hikes, overnight backpacking, and tent / RV camping. They include chapters on gear you need (and gear you don’t necessarily need, but is fun to have), food, campfires, choosing a campsite, what to wear for all types of weather, navigation tips, camping with kids, and wildlife encounters. Whether you are a novice camper or a seasoned hiker, the Rochfort’s book is full of helpful tips and entertaining anecdotes from their outdoor adventures.