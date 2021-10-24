The top book this week at the Quincy Public Library is For the Wolf a debut novel by Hannah Whitten. From the moment she was old enough to understand the prophesy, Redarys was aware that as the Second Daughter, she would receive the Mark before her 19th birthday and then would be sent into the Wilderwood as a sacrifice to the Wolf. If her sacrifice was enough, the five Kings would be freed from their centuries-long captivity. But when the day finally came, it was her sister Neverah, the First Daughter and presumptive Queen, who didn’t want Red to go and encouraged her to run away. Ever since her 16th birthday when she and Neve dared to attack the Wilderwood, Red has felt the magic of Wilderwood in her veins; a magic she cannot control, but feels drawn to the woods because of it. Once she enters Wilderwood, the pull of the woods is even stronger as the trees seem to bend down to greet her. As she stumbles into an overgrown, crumbling Keep, she encounters a tall, weary, scarred man she is instinctively drawn to and innately knows is the Wolf. All the myths she heard about the Wolf were not quite true, but yet Eammon is more Wilderwood than human. As Red and Eammon along with Lyra and Fife, who are also trapped in Wilderwood, try to keep the Shadowlands from taking over Wilderwood and the rest of the kingdom, Neve and the High Priestess of Valleyda sacrifice everything and risk eternal damnation to pull Red out of the Wilderwood. Who will succeed and who will surrender to the magic? Whitten’s debut novel is an exciting, tense dark fantasy.
Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess
At some point in your life, you will struggle with mental health. Whether you feel stressed, anxious, depressed, overwhelmed, frustrated, angry, or exhausted, all of these are perfectly normal emotions that are a response to some concern in your life. Lengthy episodes of multiple emotions may need to be addressed by a professional therapist, but the majority of people are absolutely able to address and redirect negative thoughts before they turn into something more problematic. In her new book, Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess, Dr. Caroline Leaf shares five simple steps to identify and deal with the emotions that are keeping you from being your best self.
World Travel
Anthony Bourdain’s love of food and cooking is well-known, but it is more than just food. It’s where the ingredients originated, how the food was cooked, who conceived of the dish, and the culture that influenced it. To that end, Bourdain became not only a world-class chef, but also a world traveler visiting the smallest corners of the world in search of delicious food and sharing his passion with strangers through his books and television shows. His book, World Travel, written with Laurie Woolever, is divided up by his favorite countries, states, and cities around the world, and shares a travelogue of the best food in the region and favorite restaurants along with quotes and stories from Bourdain and his companions.
