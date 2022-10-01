This week at the Quincy Public Library the staff recommends the latest by best-selling author Julie Garwood. Grace Isabel McKenna wasn’t sure what she was going to do with her life now that she graduated college, but she knew she was going to have a good time at Judge and Mrs. Buchanan’s anniversary celebration at their home on Nathan’s Bay outside of Boston. Immediately following that event, Isabel and her sister are going to Scotland to claim an inheritance. Having imbibed too much the night before with her college friends, Isabel was miserable on the flight and decided to take a walk as soon as she arrived at the Hamilton Hotel. Letting her mind wander to try and clear out the cobwebs wasn’t such a great idea once she realized she was lost. Just as she decided to turn around and find her way back, she hears gunshots and a man covered in blood stumbles her way. Shoving his gun at her, Isabel falls down with the man as the shooter starts firing at her. Not thinking, Isabel simply reacted and shot the man between the eyes. Now she finds herself in a Boston police station still hungover, jet-lagged, and in shock at the last hour of her life. The last person she wants to see is Michael Buchanan, the only one of the Buchanan brothers guaranteed to make her mad. Michael is upset to see Isabel covered in blood and obviously in shock standing in the police station. Luckily someone recorded the incident on their cell phone and shared it with the police, so there is no doubt to Isabel’s claim of self-defense. All Isabel wants to do is go back to her hotel to shower and sleep, but Michael has different ideas. The entire Buchanan clan is determined to keep her safe and help her forget her ordeal, but then a video of Isabel singing one of her original songs goes viral and one of the top recording artists sees it and offers her a deal she can’t pass up. Combined with the video of her shooting the bad guy and now singing with XO, Isabel is suddenly mobbed wherever she goes. Michael and the rest of the Buchanan clan have their work cut out for them keeping Isabel safe. Grace Under Fire is the latest fast-paced, romantic thriller in the Buchanan- Renard series.
Jumping Sharks and Dropping Mics
