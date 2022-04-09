The number one book this week at the Quincy Public Library is In a New York Minute by Kate Spencer. Franny Doyle is officially having the worst day of her life. First she is fired from what she thought was a great job that might go somewhere and now she is crammed next to the door of the subway car after having just made it in the doors before the train pulled out. Unfortunately, her favorite silk dress wants to stay at the station. As the car pulls away, she feels the entire back of her dress tearing all the way down. Bursting into tears at the thought of her day culminating in mooning the passengers at the next station, Franny is shocked when the hot guy in the designer suit offers her his suit coat. Unbeknownst to them, one of the many New Yorkers on the subway was recording the exchange. Suddenly Franny and Hot Suit were trending on Instagram and dubbed “Subway QTs.” Franny’s friends and Hayes’ business partner encourage them to appear together on a morning news program, but that ends awkwardly. Now they keep running into each other in the big city, and things slowly get less awkward and more friendly. Can this meet cute actually turn into something real? In a New York Minute is a sweet new romance that is also a mini travelogue through New York City.
The Next Apocalypse
Even though the Earth has endured hundreds of thousands of disasters, both natural and manmade, there are still more to come. Chris Begley is an archeologist and an anthropologist who understands that nothing lasts forever – not even mankind. In his new book, The Next Apocalypse, Begley takes a look at past catastrophes that decimated civilizations and changed the course of history, and provides detailed information on how those catastrophes came about. By looking at what happened in the past and determining whether or not it could happen again, we are able to not only learn from other’s mistakes, but also learn from their survival. Whether the next disaster is an earthquake, tornado, hurricane, pandemic, or nuclear fallout, this book could help you survive until the next calamity.
Print and Cursive Handwriting Workbook
As more and more people rely more on electronic devices to convey their thoughts, the importance of good handwriting is waning. However, a handwritten note or letter lets the recipient know that they are a significant person who merits a little more time and effort than a quick email or text. If you want to improve your penmanship, you should check out Print and Cursive Handwriting Workbook by Sally Sanders. With just 35 simple lessons, you can go from illegible to beautiful and be on your way to writing a note that will be treasured.
