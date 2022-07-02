The top book this week at the Quincy Public Library is Iona Iverson’s Rules for Commuting. For the past decade Iona Iverson has ridden the train from Hampton Court to Waterloo every weekday. She always sits in the same seat on the same train with her dog, Lulu. For the entire 36-minute train ride to work, she enjoys a cup of green tea (in a real china teacup with saucer) while she reads her latest mail and prepares for her day as an advice columnist for a woman’s magazine. She is aware of her fellow travelers (and they are very aware of the flamboyant Crazy Dog Woman / Rainbow Lady / Magic Handbag Lady), and has even given them names, but has never actually conversed with any of them. That changes the day Smart-But-Sexist-Manspreader chokes on a grape. While Impossibly-Pretty-Bookworm gently pats his back, Iona springs into action demanding a doctor. Mr.-Too-Good-To-Be-True, who happens to be a nurse, performs the Heimlich maneuver and disaster is averted. Thanks to that one incident, the commuters start to converse with each other and begin to share their real names and real lives with Iona in the center of their group. As they get to know each other, they wonder why it took so long to be friendly, but it becomes apparent that they all still have a secret or two they would just as soon keep private. As the weeks go by, secrets are revealed; some shared willingly, some reluctantly made public, and all helped by the sage advice doled out by Iona. But what happens when the counselor needs some advice of her own? Clare Pooley, author of The Authenticity Project, brings readers a charming new book that is funny, heart-warming, and engaging.
Who Killed Jane Stanford?
When their son, Leland Stanford, Jr. died of typhoid at age 16, Leland and Jane Stanford wanted a way to memorialize him. They decided to fund a higher education institution, and the Leland Stanford Junior University was founded. Now know as Stanford University, Jane Stanford wielded a large amount of influence over its initial curriculum focusing on the arts and education for women. Upon the death of her husband, Mrs. Stanford turned to spiritualism to comfort her and firmly believed that the ghosts of her husband and son were with her always. In early 1905, someone tried to poison Mrs. Stanford by putting strychnine in her bottle of mineral water. She survived that attempt, but was so alarmed by the thought that someone tried to kill her that she sailed for Hawaii vowing never to return to her Nob Hill mansion. A short month and half later, the unknown person finally succeeded in killing Mrs. Stanford again using strychnine. While law enforcement confirmed that someone had murdered Mrs. Stanford, Stanford University President David Starr Jordan sought to change that conclusion to protect the university and its funding. Mr. Jordan’s campaign to establish that Mrs. Stanford died of natural causes actually worked for more than a century. Stanford University historian Richard White takes readers through the life of Jane Stanford, the stories of those who conspired to cover up the circumstances of her death, the events that followed that fateful night, and his theory on the identity of the murderer in his new book Who Killed Jane Stanford?
A Redemptive Path Forward
Born in one of the worst parts of Dallas and faced with poverty, drugs, and violence every day, it wasn’t surprising that Antong Lucky fell into illegal activities at a young age. Despite a keen mind and a love of learning, the pull of gang life and easy money was too strong for him to resist. Incarcerated at age 20 and realizing that more prison and possibly an early death awaited him, Lucky took a long look at his life so far and what he could do to change it. He made the unpopular decision to renounce his gang affiliation and began working with the Muslim Imam to meet with the gangs in prison to bring some form of unity. Lucky gained a reputation in prison as someone who was neutral and could be trusted. When he was paroled, he knew he had to find a way to stay on the path he had created in prison but continue his mission of helping others stay out of the life he once led. With the help of Omar, a gang intervention specialist, Lucky talked to hundreds of people in and around his old neighborhood in the hopes of organizing a peace summit to help end the violence. A few weeks later, they successfully negotiated a peace treaty between the Bloods and the Crips. Nearly a decade after leaving prison, Lucky works around the country mediating relations between the police and at risk communities, addressing criminal reform measures, and helping recently incarcerated people return to society. His book A Redemptive Path Forward is the story of an honest, compassionate, and transformative life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.