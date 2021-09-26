This week at the Quincy Public Library the top book is It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey. The only thing Piper Bellinger was ever good at was posting fabulous pics on Instagram, influencing her followers about the latest fashions and trends, and being outrageous. It was the outrageous that finally was her undoing when she threw an epic, but very illegal, after-hours pool party at one of LA’s posh hotels. Her step-father had had enough and told her she had a choice – spend three months in Westport, Washington, where she was born working in her father’s bar and living on a strict budget or lose everything. That’s how Piper and her sister, Hannah, who came along on the trip in solidarity, find themselves in the small fishing town looking like they don’t belong. Captain Brendan Taggert knew the two women wouldn’t last a day without all the trappings of their artificial LA world, but he was mistaken when two short weeks later, not only are Piper and Hannah making friends and living on a budget, they are actually working to make the bar better and enjoying it. Brendan can’t help but being attracted to not only Piper’s outside beauty, but also her inner integrity and “Piper sparkle.” But can their growing attraction survive such dissimilar backgrounds? Tessa Bailey’s latest book is a sweet, sexy romance guaranteed to make you smile.
License to Parent
Christina Hillsberg didn’t set out to work for the CIA, but when she applied for some random government job and discovered it was the CIA who was recruiting, she was interested especially since they were very interested in her thanks to her affinity with languages. Several years later, she finds herself loving her job more than ever and dating a fellow agent who is divorced with three kids. Christina admires Ryan’s relationship with his kids and his laid-back, but-prepare-for-the-zombie-apocalypse style of parenting. After they marry and have two more children, Christina and Ryan realize they need to combine their strengths as parents. Drawing on Ryan’s clandestine operational skills and Christina’s analytical techniques from the CIA, they developed a commonsense, albeit unusual, parenting style. They share their experiences, both victories and defeats, in their practical and entertaining new book License to Parent.
100 Miles of Baseball
Dale and Heidi Jacobs are big baseball fans, specifically the Detroit Tigers. A few years ago they got a little burned out on baseball and took a break from being season ticket holders. After only a short time, they realized they would always love baseball and understood how lucky they were to live in an area rich with baseball experiences. Then they began to wonder what would happen if they took an entire summer to devote to baseball within a hundred mile radius of their home and wrote about their experiences. The day after their publisher green-lit the idea, they went to a game at Wayne State University and a community college game the next day followed by a Tigers game on April 1. They chose to attend 50 games between the end of March and Labor Day, going to a combination of high school, collegiate, professional, and historic games for both American and Canadian teams. The Jacobs’ summer of baseball is chronicled in the book 100 Miles of Baseball. Not just a list of games and ballparks, they also share their thoughts on the total experience including anecdotes about mascots, food, sounds, rainouts, players of all ages, and fans of all shapes and sizes