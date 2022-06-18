The number one book this week at the Quincy Public Library is a powerful book by award-winning author Ralph Ellison. Senator Adam Sunraider has been many things in his relatively short life – a con artist, a film maker, and now a white United States Senator who is known for his race-baiting. Despite his rhetoric, the only persona who felt real to him was when he was Bliss, a mixed race child raised by Reverend Alonzo Hickman. All the other guises were just Bliss’s way of running away from his true self just like he ran away from Reverend Hickman. Throughout the years Hickman has kept tabs on his protege, and when he hears dangerous rumblings about the Senator, he and members of his congregation travel to Washington D.C. to try and warn Sunraider of potential danger, but they are too late. Sunraider is shot by a young black man because of his words. As he lay dying, the only person he wants to talk to is Hickman. As the two men reconnect with the limited time they have, Hickman attempts to change Sunraider’s outlook by talking about their ancestors trying to make their way in a strange new world, describing how Bliss came into Hickman’s life, sharing painful moments in Hickman’s own life, and coming to understand how his racial identity was the very thing that drove Sunraider’s ethnic vitriol. Ellison wrote Juneteenth over the course of 40 years and left an unfinished novel at his death in 1994. Upon his death, several manuscripts were found, and Juneteenth was condensed down from a 2,000 page manuscript to the 368 page novel by his literary executor John F. Callahan. The full 2,000 page manuscript was later published under the title Three Days Before the Shooting.
How to Break Up With Your Friends
Having a good friend that you can count on is priceless and such relationships should be appreciated and cultivated. What do you do if there is a person in your life whom you consider to be a friend, but they aren’t always supportive or a positive influence? How do you determine which friends are good for your emotional well-being and which friends you should walk away from? In her new book, How to Break Up With Your Friends, Erin Falconer explains the Six Pillars of Friendship to help you diagnose your friendships as well as encourage you to be a better friend yourself. She even includes sample conversations to help you end a friendship if you have determined you would be better off without that person in your life. If you are working to become a better friend and improve the relationships in your life, this is a great book to assist you with that effort.
The Appalachian Trail
For more than a century and a half, the Appalachian Trail has hosted more than a million visitors each year whether they are day hikers, overnight trekkers, or those few who seek to walk each of the 2,200 miles of the Trail from Maine to Georgia. Author Philip D’Anieri chose to tell stories of the Trail through the eyes of a few of the people who have interacted with it over the past 150 years. He starts with Arnold Guyot, a Swiss professor of physical geography, who discovered the Appalachian system on a visit to America and decided to stay to devote his life to mapping the aspects of the vast wilderness. From there he shares the stories of the various people who helped map, record, and protect the Trail throughout the years. The Appalachian Trail is a different view of this iconic part of America’s natural history.
