This week at the Quincy Public Library the staff recommends the latest by best-selling author Deanna Raybourn as she brings her fans a fun new novel in Killers of a Certain Age. Billie, Mary Alice, Natalie, and Helen were all quietly recruited in the late 1970s to work for The Museum – a super-secret organization that was initially created to hunt down Nazis after World War II but has expanded to now assassinate heads of drug cartels, corrupt dictators, and other people who need killing. After 40 years of dedicated work, The Museum has given them an all-expense paid cruise on a luxury liner to celebrate their retirement. The only problem is the women discover it’s a permanent retirement. They manage to escape the cruise ship but are now on the run trying to stay one step ahead of elite assassins just like them who have been dispatched to end all of their lives. But these women have mad skills they have developed over the decades, plus an attention to detail, ingenuity, and a strong desire to live quite a few more years in peace. It will take all of their expertise plus a bit of luck to figure out why they have been targeted and stop the contract killers before they can finish the job. Raybourn’s latest is an entertaining, witty comedic thriller filled with dark humor, dogged determination, and the reminder not to mess with little old ladies.

