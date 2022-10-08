This week at the Quincy Public Library the staff recommends the latest by best-selling author Deanna Raybourn as she brings her fans a fun new novel in Killers of a Certain Age. Billie, Mary Alice, Natalie, and Helen were all quietly recruited in the late 1970s to work for The Museum – a super-secret organization that was initially created to hunt down Nazis after World War II but has expanded to now assassinate heads of drug cartels, corrupt dictators, and other people who need killing. After 40 years of dedicated work, The Museum has given them an all-expense paid cruise on a luxury liner to celebrate their retirement. The only problem is the women discover it’s a permanent retirement. They manage to escape the cruise ship but are now on the run trying to stay one step ahead of elite assassins just like them who have been dispatched to end all of their lives. But these women have mad skills they have developed over the decades, plus an attention to detail, ingenuity, and a strong desire to live quite a few more years in peace. It will take all of their expertise plus a bit of luck to figure out why they have been targeted and stop the contract killers before they can finish the job. Raybourn’s latest is an entertaining, witty comedic thriller filled with dark humor, dogged determination, and the reminder not to mess with little old ladies.
Adventurer Bear Grylls already told the story of his life in the book Mud, Sweat and Tears. In his latest book, Never Give Up, Grylls looks back at the ten years that have passed since that memoir and shares stories from his several television series including Man vs. Wild that was just in its infancy in 2011 and Running Wild. He shares the worst things he has ever eaten, whether to be polite or to stave off starvation and dehydration, situations that he shouldn’t have survived, and some of his less than intelligent choices. As Man vs. Wild morphed into Running Wild, it changed formats and production companies. While still featuring Grylls doing amazing things in the wild, he was now accompanied by celebrities such as Mel B, Kate Winslet, Deion Sanders, Julia Roberts, Shaquille O’Neal, and memorably then President Barack Obama and his secret service detail. Never Give Up is a look back at Grylls’ best, worst, toughest, scariest, and most fun adventures in both natural and urban settings.
Every time a cult is in the news, people ask how someone could convince others to leave their friends and families to join a group that seems so corrupt and horrible. Straight from the popular podcast Cults, Max Cutler and Kevin Conley answer that basic question and take a look at the most infamous cults from around the world in their book of the same name, Cults. They explore the common traits in cult leaders – charisma, ruthlessness, narcissism, and manipulative tendencies – and share the history of some of the most depraved individuals and their groups. Starting with one of the most famous cult leaders, Charles Manson, and moving through the years to include Jim Jones, David Koresh, Marshall Applewhite, and several others, this book will fascinate and repulse you at the same time.
