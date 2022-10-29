The number one book this week at the Quincy Public Library Kit McBride Gets a Wife, the first book in an entertaining new romantic series by Amy Barry. Junebug McBride is tired of being the only girl in her family and, as such, is expected to do all of the cooking, cleaning, and laundry for her older brothers. Never mind that Junebug is not good at any of these chores and would rather be visiting the townspeople in Bitterroot than burning breakfast and blowing up the cookhouse. She decides that Kit would be the easiest of her four brothers to marry off, so she places a very honest advertisement in the Matrimonial News. Maddy Mooney has been in service her entire life and doesn’t mind a little hard work. When she emigrated from Ireland to get a new start on life, she thought she would be working for another wealthy family as a parlor maid. Instead, she is hired by a recent widow who expects her to be her cook, maid, laundress, and dog walker all while not getting paid. All Maddy wants is to get paid so she can return to the safety and security of Ireland. But she finds herself in the tiny town of Bitterroot, Montana, with Willabelle who is planning on marrying Kit McBride. A series of miscommunications and unfortunate events (some orchestrated by Junebug) has Willabelle taking off with a miner and Maddy, mistaken for Willabelle, recuperating with the McBrides after a fall. Junebug thinks Maddy is perfect for Kit, plus she knows how to cook and clean. Maddy admits she feels something every time Kit looks at her, but he still believes she’s Willabelle and then there’s the whole problem of Junebug “forgetting” to tell him she was looking for a wife. Barry writes a fun romantic story set during the silver mining frenzy in the mountains of Montana.

Manifesting Justice

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.