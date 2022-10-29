The number one book this week at the Quincy Public Library Kit McBride Gets a Wife, the first book in an entertaining new romantic series by Amy Barry. Junebug McBride is tired of being the only girl in her family and, as such, is expected to do all of the cooking, cleaning, and laundry for her older brothers. Never mind that Junebug is not good at any of these chores and would rather be visiting the townspeople in Bitterroot than burning breakfast and blowing up the cookhouse. She decides that Kit would be the easiest of her four brothers to marry off, so she places a very honest advertisement in the Matrimonial News. Maddy Mooney has been in service her entire life and doesn’t mind a little hard work. When she emigrated from Ireland to get a new start on life, she thought she would be working for another wealthy family as a parlor maid. Instead, she is hired by a recent widow who expects her to be her cook, maid, laundress, and dog walker all while not getting paid. All Maddy wants is to get paid so she can return to the safety and security of Ireland. But she finds herself in the tiny town of Bitterroot, Montana, with Willabelle who is planning on marrying Kit McBride. A series of miscommunications and unfortunate events (some orchestrated by Junebug) has Willabelle taking off with a miner and Maddy, mistaken for Willabelle, recuperating with the McBrides after a fall. Junebug thinks Maddy is perfect for Kit, plus she knows how to cook and clean. Maddy admits she feels something every time Kit looks at her, but he still believes she’s Willabelle and then there’s the whole problem of Junebug “forgetting” to tell him she was looking for a wife. Barry writes a fun romantic story set during the silver mining frenzy in the mountains of Montana.
Valena Beety is an innocence litigator who was once a federal prosecutor. When she first became a lawyer, Beety wanted to protect victims of crime, especially women, from the violence that caused them to become involved in the justice system. Along the way, she saw plenty of people convicted for crimes they did not commit despite there being evidence of their innocence. Some found guilty based on faulty witness statements. Some were convicted because of attorney inadequacy or laziness in the justice system or police misconduct, and some were sent to prison simply because of their appearance or past transgressions. Beety decided she could do more for justice by working to prove that these people were wrongly convicted. In her new book Manifesting Justice, she explains the innocence projects spreading across America, and how she is working to get the wrongly convicted released. She showcases her work in the movement through the case of Leigh Stubbs, a woman who was steamrolled by the system and was convicted to 44 years in prison for a crime she didn’t commit.
The holidays are going to be here before you know it. If you want to jump into the charcuterie trend and set out an attractive and delicious spread for friends and family, we suggest you check out Boards and Spreads by Yasmin Fahr. In this book, Fahr shows you how to create an appetizing meal or snack using a variety of different breads, meats, cheeses, vegetables, and fruits. From choosing and caring for your board to tips for plating and serving, Fahr also includes simple recipes for board offerings, salads, and spreads. Whether you are hosting a brunch for the whole family (the pancake board), need a new idea for quick dinners (top your own chili board), or are looking for something for your fall picnic (picnic salad trio), this is the book for you.
