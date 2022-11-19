The number one book this week at the Quincy Public Library is Mastermind. Readers were first introduced to magician turned FBI Agent Jessica Blackwood in Andrew Mayne’s thriller Angel Killer. In his latest fast-paced novel, Blackwood teams up with rogue scientist Dr. Theo Cray to help figure out how and why Manhattan experienced a total blackout where all but the most protected electronics were completely wiped. Theo was on the short list of possible suspects, but he was a prisoner in a vile jail in Myanmar at the time of the attack. As soon as Jessica rescues him, she knows he isn’t responsible for the attack but may be the only person able to help her track down the man she really knows is the one behind this insidious attack; Michael Heywood, the genius serial killer Jessica captured several years ago who escaped custody. As Jessica and Theo work to convince the various alphabet agencies that Heywood and not Theo is the real threat, they try to understand his final goal. It seems as though they are always one step behind Heywood and are not able to trust anyone but each other. Mayne, a former magician and current computer whiz, pens a clever and amazingly detailed new novel featuring a favorite character and introducing a new hero we can’t wait to hear from again.
Some people pop out of bed first thing in the morning ready to greet the day. Others reluctantly drag themselves from their warm bed and only function fully after they hit the shower and get their first hit of caffeine. If you are one of the reluctant risers, we have just the book for you. Own Your Morning by Liz Baker Plosser will help you discover your best time of day, and craft a routine to get you up and moving regardless of what time you wake up. From getting things ready for the next day the night before to identifying what morning activities will help you get moving, Plosser provides simple ideas to help you be a less grumpy version of yourself before you leave the house.
Fifty years ago, artificial intelligence was unheard of anywhere but in science fiction. In 2012 along with two of his graduate students, computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton developed a neural network that was able to identify objects, understand words, and even problem solve. The following year, Yann LeCun and Yoshua Bengio began working together on adaptive perceptions and artificial intelligence, and later won the Turing Award with Hinton for their work on an initiative called deep learning. These three men are widely considered to the be geniuses behind the AI breakthroughs over the past decade. New York Times technology correspondent Cade Metz takes a look at these three men and the contributions of dozens of other AI scientists and researchers in his new book Genius Makers.
