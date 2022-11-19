The number one book this week at the Quincy Public Library is Mastermind. Readers were first introduced to magician turned FBI Agent Jessica Blackwood in Andrew Mayne’s thriller Angel Killer. In his latest fast-paced novel, Blackwood teams up with rogue scientist Dr. Theo Cray to help figure out how and why Manhattan experienced a total blackout where all but the most protected electronics were completely wiped. Theo was on the short list of possible suspects, but he was a prisoner in a vile jail in Myanmar at the time of the attack. As soon as Jessica rescues him, she knows he isn’t responsible for the attack but may be the only person able to help her track down the man she really knows is the one behind this insidious attack; Michael Heywood, the genius serial killer Jessica captured several years ago who escaped custody. As Jessica and Theo work to convince the various alphabet agencies that Heywood and not Theo is the real threat, they try to understand his final goal. It seems as though they are always one step behind Heywood and are not able to trust anyone but each other. Mayne, a former magician and current computer whiz, pens a clever and amazingly detailed new novel featuring a favorite character and introducing a new hero we can’t wait to hear from again.

