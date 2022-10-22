This week at the Quincy Public Library the staff’s favorite book is Miss Aldridge Regrets by Louise Hare. Aspiring singer and actress Lena Aldridge thinks her luck has finally turned around when a friend of her late father sends a messenger all to the way to London to see if she is interested in starring on Broadway. Lena is unsure until her best friend, Maggie, poisons her two-timing husband by putting cyanide into his drink while he was at the Canary Club with his mistress and Lena was on stage. Even though the detectives don’t suspect her, she was the one who helped Maggie switch the poison bottle. It is imperative that she board the Queen Mary with Charlie Bacon and start her new life in New York. But the restful five days at sea that she was expecting was anything but with Charlie pushing her to become friends with an influential New York family on board and struggling to act as though she’s a sophisticated lady instead of a destitute and scared young woman passing for white. When the elderly patriarch of the family is poisoned just like Maggie’s husband, Lena hopes it’s a coincidence but suspects it somehow involves her although she has no idea how. As Charlie presses her to act her part and become close friends with the Abernathy’s, Lena is afraid for her future and possibly even her life. Miss Aldridge Regrets is a wonderful mystery set on board a glamorous ocean liner in 1936 reminiscent of our favorite Agatha Christie novels.
Ron Shelton was a former minor league ballplayer, house painter, landscaper, and a screenwriter when he conceived of a script about two professional baseball players and a woman. Wandering through the south to see if the minor leagues had changed as much as the majors, Shelton found the names of his two leading men in a baseball record book and a hotel dining room. As the script took shape and he began to hear the characters in his head, Shelton knew he had a pretty decent story that was part baseball movie and part romantic comedy. Finally getting a producer to green-light the project and deciding to direct it himself, Shelton cast up-and-coming actor Kevin Costner as “Crash” Davis, newcomer Tim Robbins as “Nuke” LaLoosh, and the sensuous Susan Sarandon as Annie. They decided to shoot the movie in Durham, North Carolina, for the ambiance and finished filming in just 56 days. What started out as an idea in the back of a former minor league ballplayer’s mind became a hit and is still a classic 30 years later. In his new book, The Church of Baseball, Shelton shares its humble beginnings, the hits, the misses, and the absolute craziness in the making of one of the best baseball movies ever.
Outdoor Kids in an Inside World
With the changing leaves and crisp fall air, now is the perfect time to get outside. Pull you and your family away from their screens and reintroduce them to nature. If you need some ideas on how to accomplish this task, check out Outdoor Kids in an Inside World. Steven Rinella shares how he and his family work through obstacles, both big and small, to appreciate the gift of nature every chance they get. With plenty of ideas such as picnics, planting a garden, fishing, weekend camping trips, walks through the woods, rock hunting along a creek, this book is a great way to get your family outdoors. Whether you live in a rural community where the woodsy outdoors is a step off your porch or the middle of a city where a park is a train ride and two bus changes, getting back into nature is worth the effort.
