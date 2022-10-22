This week at the Quincy Public Library the staff’s favorite book is Miss Aldridge Regrets by Louise Hare. Aspiring singer and actress Lena Aldridge thinks her luck has finally turned around when a friend of her late father sends a messenger all to the way to London to see if she is interested in starring on Broadway. Lena is unsure until her best friend, Maggie, poisons her two-timing husband by putting cyanide into his drink while he was at the Canary Club with his mistress and Lena was on stage. Even though the detectives don’t suspect her, she was the one who helped Maggie switch the poison bottle. It is imperative that she board the Queen Mary with Charlie Bacon and start her new life in New York. But the restful five days at sea that she was expecting was anything but with Charlie pushing her to become friends with an influential New York family on board and struggling to act as though she’s a sophisticated lady instead of a destitute and scared young woman passing for white. When the elderly patriarch of the family is poisoned just like Maggie’s husband, Lena hopes it’s a coincidence but suspects it somehow involves her although she has no idea how. As Charlie presses her to act her part and become close friends with the Abernathy’s, Lena is afraid for her future and possibly even her life. Miss Aldridge Regrets is a wonderful mystery set on board a glamorous ocean liner in 1936 reminiscent of our favorite Agatha Christie novels.

