The number one book this week at the Quincy Public Library is Murder in Westminster by Vanessa Riley. Lady Abigail Worthing is determined to use her new-found status as the wife of a naval hero to further the abolitionist movement in London. To that end, she and her cousin sneak out of the theater to attend a secret meeting, only to abort the meeting when she gets word that her long-lost sister is waiting for her at home. Instead of finding her sister, she discovers her promiscuous next-door neighbor murdered in her garden. She didn’t much like the woman or her annoying husband, but Abbie feels obligated to investigate her death. There are numerous people who may have wanted her dead, not the least of which is her infuriating husband, Stapleton Henderson, but why is he helping Abbie with the investigation if he killed his wife? When another body turns up, it’s evident that there is more to this than a jilted husband and a philandering wife. The more Abbie and Stapleton look into his wife’s death, the more suspects and connections they find. But Abbie desperately needs to find the killer, if for no other reason than to distract herself from her absentee husband and her failing abolitionist work. Murder in Westminster is the first book in a new series featuring the intrepid amateur sleuth, Lady Worthing.

