The number one book this week at the Quincy Public Library is Murder in Westminster by Vanessa Riley. Lady Abigail Worthing is determined to use her new-found status as the wife of a naval hero to further the abolitionist movement in London. To that end, she and her cousin sneak out of the theater to attend a secret meeting, only to abort the meeting when she gets word that her long-lost sister is waiting for her at home. Instead of finding her sister, she discovers her promiscuous next-door neighbor murdered in her garden. She didn’t much like the woman or her annoying husband, but Abbie feels obligated to investigate her death. There are numerous people who may have wanted her dead, not the least of which is her infuriating husband, Stapleton Henderson, but why is he helping Abbie with the investigation if he killed his wife? When another body turns up, it’s evident that there is more to this than a jilted husband and a philandering wife. The more Abbie and Stapleton look into his wife’s death, the more suspects and connections they find. But Abbie desperately needs to find the killer, if for no other reason than to distract herself from her absentee husband and her failing abolitionist work. Murder in Westminster is the first book in a new series featuring the intrepid amateur sleuth, Lady Worthing.
The more technology we use the more sitting desk time we have and the less active we become. All of this sitting impacts our back and neck as well as our energy and stress levels. To help alleviate the symptoms of a sedentary lifestyle, former economist turned Pilates instructor Kerrie-Anne Bradley has compiled a book to help you move your body in small but effective ways throughout the day to combat stiffness, lethargy, aches, and pains. Starting with becoming aware of and correcting your sitting and standing postures, Bradley then transitions into simple movements to stretch your muscles, balance your skeleton, and align your neck and shoulders. She also includes helpful facts about moving your body and tips on how to increase movement in your life. Move More at Your Desk is a great book for anyone who sits more than they should.
Josephine Baker is well known as an American entertainer who sailed to Paris to seek out fortune and fame and to get away from the racism of the early 20th century. She found the fame she sought and became the most successful American performer in France. At the beginning of World War II, Baker used her fame to gather intelligence while she attended parties and acted as a courier as she traveled around Europe. When Nazis invaded Paris, Baker was no longer allowed on the stage, so she increased her resistance and espionage activities. Her covert activities and contributions to the war effort were largely unknown mainly because of the rigid safeguarding of secrets even decades later and Baker’s own reluctance to talk about her activities during the war. In the new book, Agent Josephine, award-winning author Damien Lewis dug deep into the archives and put together a detailed account of Baker’s wartime activities, clandestine assignments, and secret missions for the Allies all while remaining the darling performer of France.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.