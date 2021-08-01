by the Staff of the Quincy Public Library
This week at the Quincy Public Library the staff recommends Nine by popular author Rachelle Dekker. Zoe Johnson thought she was done caring about anyone but herself. And then she met the timid teenager with the innocent eyes in the diner where she was waitressing. Lucy was like a newborn with her ingenuousness and trusting nature; Zoe knew she had to help her before someone took advantage of her. Before they could even form a plan, they were set upon by armed FBI agents looking for Lucy. Now they are on the run, trying to help Lucy regain her erased memories, but frightened of what they may uncover when she remembers. As Lucy unthinkingly uses deadly skills to rescue them time after time, Zoe begins to wonder if she will still be the sweet, uncertain teenager or the soldier with dangerous skills once her memory returns. But the bigger question is will the government allow them to live once they know the truth? Dekker has written an intense, fast-paced thriller with her latest book.
Stampede: Gold Fever and Disaster in the Klondike
In the late 1890s, many men tried their hand at prospecting for gold in the Yukon valley with modest results. But when a man named George Carmack found a massive gold strike in Bonanza Creek, the closest town of Fortymile became a ghost town as everyone ran to stake a claim. Those left behind either couldn’t afford to outfit themselves for the gold fields or cleverly realized even more people would come to find the gold and built stores and hotels to serve the masses. Less than a year after the first gold strike, an estimated 100,000 people set out for the Klondike. Enterprising individuals who didn’t want to do the hard work of panning for gold made their fortunes by opening hotels, brothels, saloons, and shops to outfit the miners. In addition to these money-making ventures, there were also those who saw the need for doctors, law enforcement individuals, land management recorders, and bankers. In the book Stampede: Gold Fever and Disaster in the Klondike, author Brian Castner paints a vivid portrait of life before, during, and after the Klondike Gold Rush.
America the Beautiful
We are biased, but we think America is the most beautiful country in the world. The editors of National Geographic think so, too, and have produced a new collection of photographs spanning the history of America. Selected from over 20 million photographs from their archives, these photos showcase the breathtaking views, natural vistas, unique landscapes, urban cities, rural panoramas, and a diverse populace that embodies all that is America. If you want a book that celebrates the uniqueness of our country from sea to shining sea, we suggest you check out America the Beautiful today.