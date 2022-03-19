This week at the Quincy Public Library the top book is One Step Too Far by Lisa Gardner. Frankie Elkins finds missing people. She’s worked everywhere from small, rural towns to densely populated urban cities, but she’s never looked for someone in the middle of nowhere. Frankie is intrigued by the story of a young man who went missing while on a bachelor party camping trip in a Wyoming national forest. Five years later, his friends and his father are still searching the wilderness on periodic hiking trips hoping to find some sign of Tim. Figuring she could walk as well as the next person, Frankie joins the seven men and one woman search party. She quickly realizes that walking on a city street is vastly different from hiking in the harsh wilderness despite the loan of warm, sturdy gear. She also realizes that there are many secrets between Tim’s three friends, his father, the search expert and her cadaver dog, the experienced outdoorsman, and the Big Foot hunter who make up the search party. When something or someone steals most of their food the first night and other sinister things happen to the group, it quickly becomes apparent that someone doesn’t want them to find Tim. Frankie must ask hard and uncomfortable questions of the people in Tim’s life and use every bit of her deductive reasoning skills to figure out what happened five years ago and how that impacts their survival before the search party disappears in the same forest that swallowed Tim. Readers first met Frankie in the riveting thriller Before She Disappeared; Gardner’s latest featuring the recovering alcoholic with the bizarre career is not to be missed.
This Must be the Place
Rachael Ray does it again with her latest book This Must be the Place. Ray shares her thoughts and emotions during the worst of the pandemic when not only was she unable to be with friends and family like the rest of the world, but also lost her beloved dog to cancer and her home to fire. Throughout it all, she did what she does best – create delicious food that is comforting and exceptional but is easy to prepare. Her new book features intriguing recipes such as popcorn chicken with white cheddar popcorn, bread stuffed with sausage and broccolini, and sesame-mushroom ramen as well as cocktail creations like Bobbing for Apples, Moroccan Mar-Tea-Ni, and Hibiscus Margarita from her husband, John. Filled with not just tasty recipes, but also heart-warming and heart-wrenching musings, Ray’s new book is one of a kind.
Protecting Art in the Street
Graffiti is everywhere. While considered to be vandalism and a nuisance by the owners of the buildings and vehicles that are tagged, some consider the work to be street art. Over the years, graffiti has gone from a criminal activity to a trendy new form of art prized by gallery owners and real estate developers. Today’s graffiti writers and street artists are typically lower income individuals who do their best work at times and in places where they are less likely to be arrested. But what about their work? Is it theirs or does it belong to whomever owns the property they tagged? Can copyright laws apply to their artwork? Enrico Bonadio is an expert in copyright law and a street art aficionado. His book Protecting Art in the Street is a unique look at this unappreciated art form and how it can be legally protected.
