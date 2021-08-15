by the Staff of the Quincy Public Library
The staff’s favorite book this week at the Quincy Public Library is Suburban Dicks by Fabian Nicieza. All Andrea Stern wanted was a bathroom for her toddler to use before it was too late. It was that thought that had her pulling into the convenience store parking lot only to find a dead body and a poorly contained crime scene that her toddler proceeded to urinate all over. Despite feeling bad about seriously contaminating the crime scene, Andrea still managed to assess the situation and make several determinations all of which did not agree with the police department’s official statement later that day. Kenny Lee was a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist before he graduated college, but was disgraced when he fabricated evidence in pursuit of the next big story. Called to the scene by his editor, Kenny thinks this is just another drug deal gone wrong but decides to pursue the case further after the police refuse to answer his questions and none of the evidence points to the victim’s involvement in drugs. After talking with several soccer moms about the racial disparity in their community, Andrea begins to form a theory on why the murder took place and why this young Indian teenager was the victim. Andrea feels the same excitement at the possibility of solving this puzzle as she did in college when she solved a serial murder – before she had four kids and was seven months pregnant with the fifth. As she loads up her kids in the minivan and goes in search of answers, Andrea joins forces with Kenny to solve this racially charged, multi-layered crime that spans generations. The more they dig, the more they incite the Asian-American community, which only gives them more cause to find the truth. An excellent story and great characters make Suburban Dicks a book not to be missed.
How Y’all Doing?
Leslie Jordan is one of the most recognizable and unforgettable actors in Hollywood even though he has never been considered an A-list actor. He has more than 400 roles on television and in the movies to his credit. In nearly every role he has created a character that is memorable regardless of whether he was on screen for five minutes or the entire show. Most recently Jordan unintentionally became an Instagram star when he started posting silly videos of ways he was alleviating boredom during the pandemic shutdown. Suddenly he had over five million followers! In his new book, How Y’all Doing?, Jordan shares stories of growing up gay in the South, his early days in Hollywood, anecdotes from his favorite television and movie roles, and observations about people and life in general.
Procrastibaking
Erin Gardner is an expert on using her love of baking as an excuse for not folding the laundry, vacuuming the floors, following up on work emails, and even spending quality time with her children! The host of the blog Erin Bakes has always used her baking talents as a way to de-stress, but also admits to using it as an excuse for putting off nearly everything until the last minute. She figures that if she bakes instead of doing other things, at least there is a yummy (if undeserved) reward at the end. Her new book, Procrastibaking, is a fun and delicious collection of recipes to help you get nothing done, too.