This week at the Quincy Public Library the staff’s favorite book is The Boardwalk Bookshop.

When Bree, Mikki, and Ashley were all looking at the same real estate on the boardwalk, they had never met each other. They all knew the space was too big for just one of them, but together they could not only afford a larger, more prominent location, they could offer a unique blend of bookstore, gift shop, and bakery to the public strolling along the boardwalk. As an added bonus, they quickly became friends although Bree never let anyone get too close and Mikki didn’t want to burden her new friends with her mundane problems.

