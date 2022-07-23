This week at the Quincy Public Library the staff’s favorite book is The Boardwalk Bookshop.
When Bree, Mikki, and Ashley were all looking at the same real estate on the boardwalk, they had never met each other. They all knew the space was too big for just one of them, but together they could not only afford a larger, more prominent location, they could offer a unique blend of bookstore, gift shop, and bakery to the public strolling along the boardwalk. As an added bonus, they quickly became friends although Bree never let anyone get too close and Mikki didn’t want to burden her new friends with her mundane problems.
When Ashley’s brother, a celebrated author who just happens to be handsome and personable, returns to his hometown and holds a book-signing in Bree’s bookstore, their new friendship is put to the test. Ashley knows Bree doesn’t get emotionally involved with anyone and doesn’t want her brother to fall victim to Bree’s charm. Of course, Harding is attracted to Bree much to Ashley’s consternation. Meanwhile, Ashley always thought her love for Sean would lead to the altar, but then Sean drops the bombshell that he doesn’t believe in marriage although he loves Ashley with all his heart.
Three years after her amicable divorce, Mikki finally feels ready to date and turns to her new friends for help. But what happens when she meets a really great guy at the same time her ex-husband decides he wants to reconcile? The Boardwalk Bookshop is the latest summer read from Susan Mallery, perfect for those lazy days and long summer nights.
The Book of Nature Connection
If your kids are spending too much time in front of a screen this summer, we suggest you check out “The Book of Nature Connection” by Jacob Rodenburg.
This book is packed with fun activities designed to help you and your children utilize all of your senses while engaging with nature. Whether you are standing in a forest with your eyes closed listening to the music of the trees and birds, looking for camouflaged animals in the brush, identifying scents, feeling your way through the woods, or exploring edible plants, this book contains enough crafts and activities to keep you busy all summer long spending time in the natural world.
This is the perfect book for campers, teachers, or parents who are simply looking for ways to unplug with their kids.
Snacks for Dinner
Cookbook author Lukas Volger was introduced to the concept of snacks as an entrée by a friend. Immediately realizing the versatility of turning these small bites into a meal, Volger set out to collect an assortment of snacky recipes and has turned them into an entertaining and distinctive cookbook.
“Snacks for Dinner” is an exceptional new cookbook full of delicious ideas for turning what used to be viewed as hors d’oeuvres and late-night treats into a dinner. Whether you want to nosh on a feta and jam tart, crispy parsnip fries with green chili and sunflower seed romesco or spicy zucchini pickles and beer cheese gougeres, you are sure to find a tasty new dinner option in this unique cookbook.
